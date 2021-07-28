Sylo (SYLO) Market Cap Tops $10.33 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 28th. During the last week, Sylo has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $10.33 million and $169,750.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

