Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.08

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.08 and last traded at $60.01, with a volume of 3833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCMWY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Swisscom AG will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

