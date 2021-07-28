SVB Leerink Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $300.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $290.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. boosted their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.17.

Stryker stock opened at $268.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.21. Stryker has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $269.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

