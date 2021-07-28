Susquehanna Bancshares Upgrades Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Positive

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.86 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 449,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,683,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,102 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,446,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

