sUSD (SUSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.32 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $226.64 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00048056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.89 or 0.00749709 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 225,083,838 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

