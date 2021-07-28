Surgery Partners (SGRY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million. On average, analysts expect Surgery Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SGRY stock opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.97.

In related news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $3,214,373.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,543.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

