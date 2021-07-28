Superior Industries International (SUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Superior Industries International has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $358.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.16 million.

SUP opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $210.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 4.86. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

