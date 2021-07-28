Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.92 Million

Equities analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to announce sales of $94.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.50 million and the lowest is $75.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $10.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 810.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $452.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $396.58 million to $523.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $820.88 million, with estimates ranging from $738.71 million to $985.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 492,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 40,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,287. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.44.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

