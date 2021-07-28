Sunoco (SUN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Sunoco to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sunoco to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SUN opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.21%.

SUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

