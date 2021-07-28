Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.78.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ATB Capital upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sundial Growers stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 7,981,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,780,188. Sundial Growers has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 6.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 591.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.96%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sundial Growers will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

