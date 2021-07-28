Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 135,000 Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,364 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.28% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

MCF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,360. The stock has a market cap of $786.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.36. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

