Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 125.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,013 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,439,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 88,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,965. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.64. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

