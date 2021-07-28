Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 5,246 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. 51,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,056. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.49. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

