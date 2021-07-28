Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $50.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 298.3% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 149,617 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,371,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,796,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 32.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

