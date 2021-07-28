Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Liberum Capital currently has $6.75 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Sumo Group stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65. Sumo Group has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

