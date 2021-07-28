Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Stryker updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.250-$9.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $9.25-9.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $4.82 on Tuesday, reaching $268.35. 1,399,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,715. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $269.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $101.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

