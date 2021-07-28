Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.13.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.67. 38,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,715. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.21. Stryker has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $269.74. The company has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $811,698,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stryker by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $659,171,000 after purchasing an additional 132,119 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,602,000 after acquiring an additional 38,130 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

