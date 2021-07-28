Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $279.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.05. The stock had a trading volume of 32,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,715. The firm has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stryker has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $269.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

