StrongBox Wealth LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 824 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.89. 36,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,506. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.70. The company has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.04.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

