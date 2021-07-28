StrongBox Wealth LLC Invests $284,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,932,000 after acquiring an additional 191,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,706,000 after acquiring an additional 168,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.58.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $120.71. 37,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,838. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.64. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,034 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,765. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

