StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $609,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

StrongBox Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.62. The company had a trading volume of 175,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,423. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

