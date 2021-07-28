StrongBox Wealth LLC Buys 316 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,014. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.