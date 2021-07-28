Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Takes $415,000 Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LW stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,737. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

