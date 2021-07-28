Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Takes $354,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 780 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after buying an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,436,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,068,000 after buying an additional 125,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.29.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,119 shares of company stock worth $25,279,844. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $588.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,073. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.48 and a 1-year high of $616.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.94 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

