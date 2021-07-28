Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Invests $372,000 in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in II-VI by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 775.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IIVI. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities raised II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.68.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $596,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,248,335 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,882. II-VI Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.87.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

