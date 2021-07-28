Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 381.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Teradyne by 7.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 9.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teradyne by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after buying an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.47.

Shares of TER stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.01. The stock had a trading volume of 39,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,843. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

