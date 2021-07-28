Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.86.

NOW traded up $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $585.59. 10,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $523.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.53 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 776.39, a P/E/G ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.