Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $559,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.18. 3,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,532. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.10.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

