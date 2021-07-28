STRAKS (STAK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $167.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $50,061.00 and approximately $167.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, STRAKS has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

