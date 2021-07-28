Stonnington Group LLC Takes $520,000 Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,508,825 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $300.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.66, a PEG ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $310.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

