Stonnington Group LLC Takes $474,000 Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 812 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 56,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,164,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:BIO opened at $704.39 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $472.84 and a 12 month high of $703.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $631.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.