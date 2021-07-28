Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $589,000 Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $119.24 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $120.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.50.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 34,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,554,984.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,357 shares of company stock valued at $46,618,175 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

