Stonnington Group LLC Invests $762,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

