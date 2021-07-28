Stonnington Group LLC Invests $396,000 in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after acquiring an additional 479,034 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $182.50 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $187.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.