Stonnington Group LLC Buys New Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AECOM by 46.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AECOM by 87.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACM. Argus increased their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. raised their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

AECOM stock opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a one year low of $35.49 and a one year high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -134.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.07.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. AECOM’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

