Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Call Options (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,422 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 575% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,100 call options.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 41,404 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 35,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after buying an additional 3,517,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SID opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
