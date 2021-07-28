Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Call Options (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,422 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 575% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,100 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 41,404 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 35,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after buying an additional 3,517,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SID opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.73. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

