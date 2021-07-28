Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 14,133 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 162% compared to the average volume of 5,398 call options.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.76. 270,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,485. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,693. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 96,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 64,591 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.