Stifel Financial Corp Takes $310,000 Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in KE by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion and a PE ratio of 161.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.17. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BEKE. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

