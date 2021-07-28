Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 3,133 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 29.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CEM opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $32.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.