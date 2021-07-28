Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAI. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $601,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 137.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAI opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

