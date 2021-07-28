Stifel Financial Corp Has $290,000 Position in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Root were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Root by 241.0% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 157,381 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Root stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Root, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.55.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROOT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. cut their price target on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Root to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Root from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,345,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 287,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

