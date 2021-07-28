Stifel Financial Corp Has $281,000 Stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 8.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Covetrus news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $751,158.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $521,209.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at $36,368.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,988 shares of company stock worth $1,713,614. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

CVET opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -313.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

