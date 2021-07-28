Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 11,440 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $669,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $106,800,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $27,130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $7,133,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $5,869,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In other news, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $27,965.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $71,657.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE CHPT opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.