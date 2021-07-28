Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,314 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a current ratio of 889.18. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.35.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 112.18% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 123.38%.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

