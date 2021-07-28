stETH (STETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00036060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00107797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00125383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,965.95 or 1.00337589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.83 or 0.00805461 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.