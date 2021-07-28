Stellar (XLM) Price Up 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and $680.51 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000686 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00102711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00125170 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00023276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,564.68 or 0.99908478 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,977 coins and its circulating supply is 23,366,946,266 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

