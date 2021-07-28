Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.65. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$44.56, with a volume of 177,559 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on Stella-Jones from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stella-Jones has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.27.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$528.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.6075651 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

About Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

