State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 2,800 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,633,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,424,000 after purchasing an additional 280,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,008,000 after purchasing an additional 252,591 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 535,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,701,000 after purchasing an additional 56,819 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,596,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBTX opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.09 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

