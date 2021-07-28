State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,301 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 94,274 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Splunk were worth $11,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 906.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,795 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,356 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 28,182 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $28,415,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $1,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $140.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.25. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Summit Insights raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

