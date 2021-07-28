State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Natera worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Natera by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Natera by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Natera by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Natera by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Natera by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $164,700.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 455,817 shares in the company, valued at $55,527,626.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy acquired 2,400 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $271,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,336. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,505 shares of company stock valued at $25,508,609 in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $108.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

